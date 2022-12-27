We celebrated Ken’s 61st birthday on June 28, and Ken passed away the next day, after along and brave fight with cancer.
If you knew Ken you may have called him Uncle Ken or Kenny. You definitely shared lots of laughs, jokes, and good times. And maybe even a tear.
You may have taken a road trip, a camping trip, fishing trip or a hike. Probably sat around a campfire with Ken. The mountains were his favorite destination. Montana was his home; he left a piece of his heart in Alaska.
You likely shared a meal and a drink with Ken. You would have discussed current affairs. And listened to music. Maybe danced.
You would have seen Ken light up when he talked about his only granddaughter, Aubrea.
You would have been the recipient of a kind word, a generous act. You would have seen how brave, strong and smart Ken was. You will miss Ken.
Our bond was a special one and our memories bring us peace, comfort and strength. We love you, Ken.
Mary Kay (daughter), Aubrey (granddaughter), Brad and Mary (mom and dad), Mark, David & Sonny (brothers), Mindy and Mary Ellen (sisters), Dave and Sean (nephews), Patty, Lisa and Danika (nieces), Bill, Jason, Joe, and Kate (brothers and sister-in-law), Regan, Reed, Jaxon, Addison, Camden, Talon, Evie, and Emmie (great-nephews and nieces), and Ken’s community family — all who knew him as “Uncle Ken.”
