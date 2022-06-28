For generations, in the quiet of rural communities across Montana, teenagers have wondered: What is there to do here? The answer is: Plenty.
Make no mistake: Boulder, Whitehall, and the scattering of unincorporated places that make up Jefferson County are small. There are no bright lights, no crowds, no bustle; we go to Helena or Butte for that (and for shopping).
But for young people who want — or have — to stay close to home, there’s an abundance of outdoor recreation activities; good food and sweet treats; and, perhaps most important, a multitude of striking scenery for those looking for perfect social media backdrops.
The mountains near Boulder are home to hiking trails such as Muskrat Trailhead (just north of town on the frontage road) and Depot Hill (outside of town on BLM land). Both locations provide beautiful scenery, a variety of terrains and distances, and great photo opportunities. Between Whitehall and Butte, at the southern end of the county, Delmoe Lake and Recreation area offers trails, picnic areas, and water access for kayaking or boating.
For those who aren’t into hiking, try a walk or run along the Boulder River. Following Cen-tennial Avenue west of Boulder will take you right along the water, with a short trail down to the water. Or you can drive south of Boulder to the Red Bridge, which is stunning at sunset.
After a long hike or walk, take a dip in the Boulder or Whitehall municipal pools, which offer afternoon and evening swim at low cost. A slightly pricier option: Boulder Hot Springs has indoor and outdoor pools heated with geothermal mineral water. (Cost and hours vary; check boulderhotsprings.com.)
And then: Food! Teens in Boulder gather at The River, right on Main Street, for pizza, sub sandwiches, and ice cream. It’s great for a good time with friends and family. The Moun-tain Good, also on Main Street, is a favorite for lunch: Its classic malts and milkshakes pair perfectly with an order of fries.
Teens trek to Whitehall for breakfast or lunch at the locally owned Pepper Tree Deli — and a movie (with snacks) at the Star Theater. There’s also a farmer’s market on Saturday mornings, with music, games, and local hand-made and home-grown goods.
Of course, in late August, the County Fair and Rodeo is a must — a last hurrah of summer before school starts. There’s a variety of classic “fair food” such as funnel cakes and ribbon fries, plus carousel rides, local art work, and an evening barn dance — a great way to learn classic line and square dancing. You might see classmates among the locals competing in the In-County rodeo, and the NRA rodeo attracts riders from across the state.
And then, it’s back to school. But the county’s natural beauty, its outdoor recreation opportunities, and, yes, the food, don’t go away; there’s more than enough to keep us going until the next summer.
Quinne Shultz is a member of the Class of 2023 at Jefferson High School.
