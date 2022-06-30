As part of The Monitor's story about recycling changes at the Boulder transfer site, we are inviting Jefferson County residents to participate in a newspaper recycling contest.
If you use your weekly edition as a gardening tool, fire starter, as part of an art project or in some other creative way, we want to know! Tell/show us what you do with your weekly edition of The Monitor by July 6 for a chance to win a subscription.
Email submissions to eliza@boulder-monitor.com.
