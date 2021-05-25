David Spencer says that art has always been an interest and an outlet; it’s something that he could fall back on. “It’s something that you can go to if it’s a hard time or a good time.”
During high school, Spencer took several art classes. Emma Ehret, Jefferson High’s art teacher said, “Playing a small part in David growing into the incredible artist that he is today has been an honor. Just by looking at his art anyone can see that creating holds an important role in David’s life, and I am blown away by his creativity and expression in his work. My hope for him is that he always finds the time to continue to make awesome things.”
At Jefferson, Spencer participated in two years of golf and two years of Thespians. He has taken to the stage several times, including his most recent role in the Drama program’s presentation of “The Days You Can Use” — and his iconic role as Chad in “Brad and Chad’s Drip LifeStyle,” a feature in the Drama team’s weekly updates.
Two teachers that were influential for Spencer were English teacher Kelsey Voeller and drama/English teacher Mike Hesford. Spencer said that Voeller was someone he could always count on, “She is always there to help you succeed.” And Hesford, he said, “can always inspire you to be better.”
Ms.Voeller said that “David is full of charisma and kindness; while facing adversities, David conquers them full force with a grin and a joke. That’s a trait to be admired.”
After high school, Spencer plans to attend college at the University of Montana to study art, and possibly medicine, an interest that stems from the enjoyment he takes in helping others. He says he wishes he could say his senior year was better. COVID affected this year especially; Spencer said, “It dampened the mood of the whole school.” Still, he says, the friendships and memories that he made were the highlights and that they’re something he will hang on to.
Spencer offered some valuable advice to underclassmen and incoming freshmen. He said that he would tell them to try to not care what others think of you, to just do your own thing, “The beauty of high school is that we all don’t have to be the same. Be unique, and you will find a connection.”
