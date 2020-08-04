The Basin Water and Sewer District plans to discuss four alternatives to the $12 fee being charged for undeveloped lots — a fee that is part of its recently adopted rate structure.
The four alternatives will be discussed at the Aug. 11 meeting. They are as follows and are provided by the District’s attorney, Nathan Bilyeu.
•Alternative 1: Only charge the $12 user rate on the 55 unimproved properties with curb stops already in place (as the curb stops require regular maintenance). This would require an additional $6.76 be added to the base rate of $48, for a new total base rate of $54.76.
•Alternative 2: No flat rate for any unconnected properties. This requires $12 be added to each active user’s base rate, for a new base rate of $60.
•Alternative 3: If the $12 rate for unimproved properties were cut in half to only $6, then the base rate of the active users would increase to $54.
•Alternative 4: If the $12 rate was cut in half to $6 and only charge to the 55 unconnected properties with a curb stop then the base rate for active users would increase to $57.38.
Any rate changes would need to be revenue neutral — that is the District would need to receive the same amount of money as it is with the recently adopted rates, said Bilyeau.
Currently, the rate is a flat fee of $48 for residential and commercial users, with incremental increases based on usage beyond 10,000 gallons.
The $12 fee charged to undeveloped lots is based on the idea that the property owner enjoys the benefits of a central water system and that water access is available, if desired. It is a revenue source supported by state law.
