Now that the Animal Shelter mill levy has been voted down for the second time by a margin ten times larger than it was voted down the first time, it is time for the County Commissioners to take action. They should sit down with the sheriff, people from ALL the animal shelters in the County, people from the Butte and Helena animal shelters, the local vets and anyone else that wants to help and figure out (1) what the County’s animal shelter needs really are and (2) how they can best be addressed in a reasonable fashion.
This group should agree, up front, that any infrastructure that might be needed and is paid for with taxpayer money will belong to the County and any operation hired to operate the facilities will be contracted under short term, renewable contracts issued to the lowest cost, qualified bidder.
Once the Commissioners have a clearly defined plan and a realistic cost estimate, they need to go back to the voters. An explanation of what the problem is and how this plan addresses this problem will go a long way towards getting voter approval.
It should not cost anything approaching $250,000 per year!
Bob Sims
Boulder
