House - Bertoglio2023.jpg
Kevin Hudson

It has been a very busy second half of the legislative session in the Montana House of Representatives beginning with a significant day at the State Capitol. As a result of the hard work of our legislature, Governor Gianforte signed a group of bills into law that give hard-working Montanans tax relief, paying down $200 million of Montana state debt and providing for a SAFER Roads and Bridges Fund. This is nearly $1 billion of our state’s historic budget surplus on its way back to taxpayers! As your Representative, I am proud to fulfill this promise and return to Montanans their hard-earned money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.