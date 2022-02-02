I think it's long past time that The Monitor does an article about how to proceed through all the unmarked intersections in town.
Apparently myself and two or three others are the only ones who know the law.
It's the same as a four-way stop: First one there has right of way; in the event of a tie, the one to the right has right of way.
I'm tired of dodging dumbasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.