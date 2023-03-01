Last week’s trial and subsequent conviction of John Russell Howald on federal hate crimes and firearms charges is a reminder of how bigoted ideas and hateful talk can eventually escalate into tragedy and violence. Three years ago, on a Sunday morning in March, Howald, armed with four guns, including two AR-15 type weapons and 200 rounds of ammunition, decided he was going to rid Basin of all lesbians and gays and began by shooting into a woman’s house. Shortly after, two citizens leaving church stalled him long enough for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive, which interrupted his plan and caused him to flee. It was at the trial that we learned how close we came to a mass shooting and that we were the intended victims.

