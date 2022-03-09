Some of our neighbors are sharing why they chose to get vaccinated against COVID. These are just a few of our neighbors who have chosen to get vaccinated. Their stories are all different, but the outcome is the same: They chose a COVID vaccine for their families—to work, to visit others, to be good neighbors. Here are their stories:
Terry Minow and Brud Smith have ranched in Jefferson County for 39 years. Brud was raised here. Here’s what they have to say about why they got vaccinated:
Terry: My parents are 94 and 88 years old—we spent one Christmas not seeing them. When the vaccine came out, we knew if we were vaccinated, we could all be together again. We had a big gathering this year, enjoying our time together—all our family got vaccinated and protected so we could keep each other safe.
I got vaccinated because the community is an important part of my life—at the fair, music festival or at funerals supporting our neighbors—being vaccinated protects me and those I come in contact with.
Brud: Here’s the deal, as a rancher, I vaccinate my livestock. I know how vaccines work—they help keep our animals safe which is key to our way of life.
As a neighbor and member of this community, getting a vaccine is a small effort that helps everyone. I’ve talked to my doctor and understand the impact of the vaccine. Terry and I didn’t have any bad side effects from our vaccines. But we know friends who have been very sick—even people who have died—from COVID.
Getting a shot—that’s a small thing to do in exchange for creating an environment where we can be a community, see each other, socialize, and take care of each other. I want to get this COVID thing behind us, that’s why I got vaccinated.
Leonard Wortman is a County Commissioner and long-time resident of Jefferson County.
To me, the vaccine comes down to folks talking to their doctor and doing what’s best for them. That’s it. I’ve had the vaccine and the booster. I got vaccinated because I talked with my doctor and we decided that was best for me.
My wife and I both had COVID—that wasn’t very pleasant. The vaccine, on the other hand, seems to be a good way to reduce the risk of serious impacts from COVID.
Really, it all comes down to what’s best for you and your health situation. That’s a conversation to have with your doctor or other health care provider.
There’s all this noise and talk and whatever about COVID and about vaccines. If I could send one message, it would be: talk to your doctor. Do what’s right for your situation based on that conversation.
I’m vaccinated, I didn’t have any bad side effects, that was the best course of action for me.
Kassie Nordlinder is a mom of three who works at a bank.
I remember 2020 and when we first heard of COVID-19. I remember seeing friends get sick. I remember hearing about people who got COVID and ended up in the hospital, hearing the news about people who died.
When the vaccine came out, I was careful. I wanted to understand it and how it helped. I also knew I didn’t want to get COVID or get so sick I was in the hospital. I have three kids—1, 8, and 11. They depend on me. I work at a bank—I see customers every single day who are also my friends and neighbors. If I could do something to stop the spread, I wanted to do it.
I’m glad I got the vaccine—I haven’t had any side effects and I haven’t gotten sick. Being vaxxed means I can reduce the chances of getting sick or spreading the virus. Being vaxxed reduces all the risks associated with COVID—especially with the new variant.
My kids and my job depend on me—so, I’m vaxxed to be sure I can be there for them.
Bryan Stanley is a dad who had a heart attack, making him a compromised individual.
I decided to get vaccinated for several reasons. First, my mom was a nurse for 40 years—I know and trust medical science because I saw my mom use it every day to make lives better.
As I saw COVID happening, I know the best hope to beat it would be a vaccine—just like we’ve done with other illnesses, like measles and chickenpox and polio. We have used science to tame viruses before, we can do it with COVID.
I have two kids—they are 10 and 14. I don’t want them to have long-term effects from COVID—we don’t know what those are. We do know there’s a vaccine that is safe and effective. So, I’m vaccinated and my kids are vaccinated because that’s the best way to beat this.
I’m also a compromised individual—I’ve had a heart attack. There are some pretty serious implications if I get COVID. I talked to my doctor, and we determined the best path forward was for me to be vaccinated. The bottom line for me was if I wasn’t vaxxed, I wouldn’t be able to return to work.
In terms of side effects, I would say the side effects for me, and my kids have been similar to a flu shot: maybe a little fatigue the same day, but otherwise, nothing too bad. It’s totally worth it when you compare it to all the bad impacts of COVID.
Getting vaccinated was right for me and for my family—it gives us the best chance to win the fight against COVID.
Kayla Kozicky is a mom who is focused on keeping her family safe.
Let me put it this way: Getting a vaccine is 100% the right thing to do. I’m a mom and I want to do what’s best for my family.
When COVID first happened, I knew that history tells us that vaccines work—I thought about the Spanish Flu and other pandemics. Then, I thought about the illnesses we’ve conquered by wise use of vaccines. I think about polio, for example. We just don’t worry about that anymore—because we used science and vaccines to beat it.
I’m fully vaxxed and so is my family. I have a child in a high-risk category. When everyone gets vaccinated, it’s a win for all of us.
The vaccine is simple, it’s easy, it’s free. The benefits are immense, and they outweigh any of the risks. Our family members experienced pretty mild side effects. We just don’t know the long-term effects of COVID. Vaccines are a way to minimize that risk and help us get rid of COVID.
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor
