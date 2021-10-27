I have not had a flu vaccine for years due to my concern about side effects and vaccine ingredients.
When the pandemic was at its height, I began volunteering at a local health clinic and was privy to the incredible suffering and risks of COVID. When I lost a cousin and some friends to this horrible disease, I knew the reported deaths were real.
So I began to research. The data show that we are more than 100-times more likely to die from COVID than the vaccine.
No, this vaccine is not perfect; none are. Yes, it is being pushed in an inappropriate way. And yes, there is a lot of misinformation and conspiracy theories on the internet. We are also in a time of political division in the U.S. where it seems everyone has a contention about something.
But, the data show that COVID cases dropped dramatically once vaccination began. It does work.
And that is my second reason for the vaccine. I do not want to see anyone suffer because I chose to think only about myself. The medical system is overwhelmed right now due to too many resources going to help COVID patients. It does affect all of us.
And, there are hundreds of examples of people who were anti-vaccine who have later suffered greatly and regretted their decision. I encourage you to not be one of them.
