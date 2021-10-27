Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.