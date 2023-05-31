Last Thursday evening, the trustees of the Bull Mountain Fire District gathered to honor one of their own, John Heide, who had stepped down from the board two years before.
“John’s been an important part of this fire department for many years,” observed the board’s chair, Bruce Wagner.
“Decades,” added Cory Kirsch, the fire chief.
“Half a century,” said trustee Steve Carey.
Kirsch presented Heide a plaque attesting to the department’s gratitude for 50-plus years of leadership, noting his “great loyalty and great service to the community.” Board members briefly offered their thanks, then we stepped outside to take a photo.
And that was pretty much it — a low-key affair, as many Montana things are. Heide is himself a man of few words, 79 now, and not one to draw attention to himself. So, let us try to fill in the story a bit.
Back in the early 1970s, there was no fire department for the Boulder Valley. The city volunteer company did the best it could when fires cropped up to the south, but ranchers often were faced with long waits. — and a new federal law, says Larrey Lattin, mandated better service to rural areas.
A group of men — Heide, Tom Carey, Jr., Lee Cooper, Don Larson, Lattin, Jim McCauley, Tom Murphy and Mark Olson — set to building their own company. They started the Boulder Valley Fire District (eventually renamed Bull Mountain), and began bootstrapping their way to a department that could help keep their homes and families safer.
They set up shop, at first, in the building that’s now the city ambulance shed. They welded a water tank atop an old military 6x6 truck from the county, jerry rigging their first fire engine. The city donated an ancient 1935 truck for their second. They built a fire station in the valley in 1981, a cement bunker on Carey property off Highway 69; and a second station on the edge of town in 1996.
And of course, they fought fires. When a call came in, Heide says, “we’d drop everything and run,” whatever the hour. “When there was a need, everyone showed up.” He has no idea how many alarms he responded to over the years.
“They didn’t have much money,” Kirsch says. “But they got the job done.”
I found this story moving. And I wondered, as many have recently: Who are the new John Heides? Where is the next generation of civic entrepreneurs?
It’s well known that volunteering is declining in the United States. What’s more, volunteerism in rural communities, long immune to urban trends, is also trending down. The percentage of rural citizens who volunteer declined to 25.3% in 2015 from 30.9% in 2003, according to a 2018 analysis of Census Bureau data by the Do Good Institute at University of Maryland.
Last month, a new survey from the Census Bureau and Americorps revealed that formal volunteer participation had dropped another seven percentage points in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021, the Covid years. Montana’s rate declined to 31.1%, from 37.4%, matching the trend in most other rural mountain states (except for Wyoming, where volunteerism actually went up).
Some worry that many of those folks, put off for a time by pandemic fears, won’t come back now that the risk has mostly gone away. That’s because the structural factors that have tamped down volunteerism in the rest of the country are increasingly ours, as well: More people are working two jobs, and they’re starting families later. Americans are more mobile than ever, less likely to set roots in any one community.
That poses an existential threat to rural places like Jefferson County, which long have depended on volunteers to drive many services — like parks and trails, libraries, ambulances — to far-flung populations that modest local governments can’t effectively reach. In Montana, one in 15 citizens are required to serve as leaders of the non-profit organizations that provide such services, according to a study last year by the Center for Community Vitality at University of Minnesota Extension. That’s the highest rate in the
nation.
(It’s also true that many of the challenges rural communities face today are highly complex, demanding systemic responses beyond the reach of a few energetic individuals. The affordable housing crisis is a function mostly of structural macroeconomic and cultural trends; building a few tiny homes (page 1) is great, but it doesn’t get at the root causes. Likewise the growing demand for mental health services.)
There are, of course, bright spots. After Animal Shelter & Care (AS&C) of Jefferson County failed twice to get public support for a kennel through a mill levy, it raised money on its own, fundraiser by fundraiser. It completed the building, on Muskrat Lane in Boulder, in March, and hopes the facility will open this summer.
AS&C is working with Reimagining Boulder, a volunteer group that formed last year, to create a dog park outside the kennel building. Reimagining Boulder also has won grant funding to pursue the restoration of an historic mural by local artist Connie Smith off Main Street. Mechele Anderson, who has been marshaling that effort, needs partners to make it happen.
And Boulder’s new child care center, which finally opened this spring, was seeded nearly three years ago when a citizen group self-formed to investigate ways to fill the city’s persistent care gap. Their effort crystallized into Southwest Youth Partners, a new non-profit organization, and a distinctive partnership with city and county governments, Boulder Elementary School, and the for-profit operator Discover KidZone.
Our communities need more where those efforts came from. The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce is working to more strategically welcome new residents, aiming among other things to restock the pool of civic engagement. Other rural communities have found that investing the effort to build connections with new folks actually works, as does mounting modest but passionate efforts like Reimagining Boulder.
So, let’s honor John Heide for his service. Let’s praise Larrey Lattin (page 1) for keeping the faith. And let’s work to build the generation of civic pioneers who will succeed them.
