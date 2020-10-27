A week from now, subject to the vagaries of ballot counting in this pandemic-challenged election, we will have chosen a President. If the majority of polls are to be believed*, our President will be Joe Biden. It’s possible – but somewhat less likely — that Democrats also will flip enough seats to carry the Senate.
So…what happens now? My fear – one I think is shared by many Americans – is that we will accelerate down the road that has brought us to this point of such stark division, where respectful discourse so often seems to yield to mindless partisanship.
We have seen this play out in so many ways in 2020 — with rancorous arguments over masks and social distancing; over Black Lives Matter and racial justice; and over mail-in balloting and access to the vote. A majority of Americans, survey data shows, believe that the tone of public debate has worsened over the course of the coronavirus crisis, and that our nation has become more divided. The United States is singular in this view among major countries.
The division runs deep. More in Common, a research firm that examines partisanship globally, surveyed 2,000 Americans this summer on the impact of COVID-19 on politics and society. It asked people to choose the qualities that the United States should strengthen.
“Unity” was a consistent choice across the political spectrum — but beyond that, the response was not unified at all. Liberals said America should become more equal, environmentally friendly, and compassionate. Conservatives were far more likely to say that the country should focus on patriotism, family orientation, and Christianity.
In the same survey, many more conservatives than liberals agreed with the statement, “I mostly just want things to return to how they were before the pandemic.” A huge majority of liberals agreed — and a correspondingly large majority of conservatives disagreed — that, “We should seize on the opportunity of COVID-19 to make important changes to our country.”
So, the national rift, both on values and on issues that matter, is real. But here’s the thing: It’s not as profound, and our views are not as extreme, as we think. In 2018, More in Common and YouGov surveyed 2,100 Americans to learn how Democrats and Republicans distinguish perception of the political opposition from reality. They found that we have “a deeply distorted understanding of each other.”
Asked to estimate what proportion of their political opponents held certain beliefs, Democrats in the survey estimated that 52% of Republicans believe that, “properly controlled immigration can be good for America.” In reality, 85% of Republicans said they agreed with the statement. 70% of Republicans agreed that “Many Muslims are good Americans” — far higher than Democrats’ estimates of what they would say.
Republicans’ views of Democrats were even more skewed. They estimated that just 48% of Democrats would disagree with the statement, “Most police are bad people”; in reality, 85% disagreed. 82% of Democrats said they were “proud to be American, though I acknowledge my country’s flaws”; Republicans guessed that the number would be 54%. (Curious how your perceptions stack up? You can take the More in Common quiz at perceptiongap.us/)
We’re also likely to overestimate the extremity associated with political parties. In a 2017 study, Douglas J. Ahler and Gaurav Sood found that Americans believed that 38% of Republicans earned over $250,000 per year. (Two percent actually do.) On average, respondents thought that 31.7% of Democrats were gay, lesbian, or bisexual (6.3% actually are) and that 28.7% of Democrats were atheist or agnostic (8.7% are.) In all cases, the stereotypical associations were held more strongly by respondents who identified with the opposing party.
How to explain these startling gaps? Some blame may fall to the news media, which too often casts the world as all black and white rather than shades of gray: Multiple studies suggest that people who say they regularly consume news are significantly more likely to overestimate the extremity of the other side. (But, important: Keep reading the news! Specifically, this newspaper!)
What’s more, many of us increasingly inhabit information bubbles with others like us. In a recent Pew Research Center survey, 77% of Biden supporters, and the same percentage of Trump backers, said they had “just a few” or no friends who supported the other candidate. People with similar beliefs are more and more likely to congregate both in similar online spaces and in geographic communities — isolating themselves from alternative views and reinforcing partisanship.
The good news is that beneath the layers of misperception, we actually are much closer on much more than we think! “In many cases, including on issues of immigration, racism, perceptions of law enforcement, and American pride, the number of people on the other side of the political fence holding extreme views is about half the number their opponents suspect,” More in Common concludes.
These findings suggest a path toward a more civil, more thoughtful democracy. We do not agree on many things, and that’s healthy. What’s important is to create the space and the tolerance to hear each other out, to understand where and how we disagree — and where, in fact, we have something in common. We do not agree on the right solutions for public education, but most people believe that every child should have access to an education that ensures a bright future. We all want to live in safe communities, even if some support radical policing reform.
I was pleased that The Monitor’s recent interviews with candidates for the state legislature surfaced thinking along these lines. The folks running for office here are unhappy with the divisiveness that has emerged in their community and, they say, committed to pursuing a better way. “I think we can find ways to work together,” said Bryher Herak, a Democrat from Basin running in House District 75. “We find places where we are in agreement and try to focus on that.”
Herak’s opponent, Republican Marta Bertoglio of Clancy, said: “Everyone comes with a different belief, and that’s the wonderful thing about our country. [But] You need to be able to talk openly and honestly about issues and not pit people against each other. Just sit down and talk things through, move things forward.”
On November 4, the day after the election, buy someone you disagree with a coffee. We’ll pay the tab. (Seriously: Just send me a note with the name of the person you had coffee with, and how it went. We’ll send you $5.)
When you have that coffee, listen to what they say. Respect what they tell you. And stop branding them with false hyperbole. Liberals are (mostly) not lawless socialists; conservatives are (mostly) not closed-minded xenophiles. This is not about meeting in the middle, but about acknowledging that extremity is not the norm, and that the other side are, in fact, reasonable people like you who share an interest in the future of their country.
