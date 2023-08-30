A Fair of the Heart. Affordable family fun. Those lines accurately describe the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, which concluded last Sunday. Throughout the weekend, hundreds of volunteers put their hearts and hands into creating a community event that is the highlight of summer in Jefferson County. On behalf of the fair board, we are so grateful to them all.
When the fair started 39 years ago, it was my husband, now the stick horse show announcer, Brud Smith, who came up with the clever phrase, A Fair of the Heart. It took a lot of heart to believe that a run down, abandoned facility that was a county dumping ground, complete with broken windows and piles of junked bedsprings, could become the fairgrounds, and center of the community. From the start, families were instrumental in making the vision come true.
The McCauley family was there at the beginning. Before the fair board was formed, Mick and Margy McCauley helped transform the red barn into a place suitable for square dancing. The couple, who have pie, floral, and kids’ horse show and rodeo awards named in their honor, instilled that love of the community in their children, Eddy and Marilyn, and their grandchildren.
McCauleys helped start and run the Jefferson County Rodeo, building the rodeo arena, organizing events, and loaning stock for the in-county rodeo. Marilyn has served on the fair board, heading up grounds improvement, since the fair began. Nita ran the stick horse rodeo for many years, recently stepping down so that she could enjoy watching her grandchildren compete. This year, McCauley Ranches contributed $2,300 to Jefferson County 4-H, and McCauleys outbid their neighbors in the baked goods auction which benefits the fairgrounds.
The 2023 fair was dedicated to another McCauley relative, Bruce Gilmer, who worked tirelessly to restore and run the Boulder River Carousel, and who loved to jack up the prices at the baked good auction. Again this year, generations of McCauleys brought baking, floral and art exhibits, and competed in the kids’ horse show and rodeo and the stick horse rodeo.
Other families, the Careys, Dawsons, Smiths and Comptons, have similar stories. And every year, more volunteers and their families step in to contribute their talents. What is it that brings them back every year?
There is something special about seeing people move through the steps of becoming a community volunteer. Because I have been on the fair board since it started, my girls, Brady and Darby Minow Smith, were raised riding in the kids’ rodeo, dressing up for parades, bringing cows, rabbits, foods and art exhibits, and flirting at the barn dances. Brady was in the first stick horse rodeo, which was held in the rodeo area. When Darby was one-month old, her sister pushed her in a buggy in the kids’ parade with a sign that said, tongue-in-cheek, “Fair Board Orphans”.
As they grew up, they went from being fair exhibitors to also being fair volunteers. They moved away but come home to see their friends who dispersed across the country, and to pitch in to help with the fair. This weekend they helped judge fine arts, ran the kids’ parade, timed kids’ rodeo contestants, entered pies and carrot creations, and judged the stick horse rodeo.
Take a close look at the fair thank-you ad which will be in the Boulder Monitor in a few weeks. Notice the sheer number of volunteers and local businesses that pitch in to create affordable family fun. There are many familiar names but also new names, because volunteering is fun for people of all ages, people new to the community and people who have lived here their whole lives. If you are a fair and rodeo volunteer, once again, thank you. If you haven’t already volunteered, put it on your summer list. Know that helping with the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo will fill your heart with love for our wonderful community.
