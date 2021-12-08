In the recent past, the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce has gone through several changes. It has been difficult to maintain a cohesive board of directors. In the upcoming year, 2022, there will be five vacancies on the board. That leaves only three directors to carry on. I am writing this to the 40-plus members with a request that you please attend the annual membership meeting in January. Information will be sent via snail-mail and email, and published in The Monitor. Also, please, read your Chamber bylaws, which are posted on the Chamber website on "The Chamber" page. www.bouldermtchamber.org.
We are in need of people in this community who are passionate about business in Boulder and Basin. If you are one of these folks, no matter your age or experience, we welcome you and your ideas.
