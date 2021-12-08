Researchers around the world are studying the new coronavirus variant, omicron. Scientists are working to better understand how easily the virus spreads, how severe it is and whether current vaccines protect against it.
What we do know is that omicron (formally B.1.1.529) is a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID. Omicron was first detected in the United States on Dec. 1 in a traveler who had returned to California from South Africa. Currently, delta is still the dominant variant in the U.S. and Montana and represents more than 99% of circulating strains.
Although we are still learning about omicron, we’ve been fighting COVID since last year and know what prevention strategies help protect people from COVID.
If you are not vaccinated, now is the time. Vaccination remains the best public health measure to protect from disease, slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. Everyone 5 years or older can protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. We recommend everyone 18 years or older get a COVID vaccine booster dose when eligible.
Wear a mask. In areas of high and substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Watch for symptoms of COVID. Symptoms may include stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, unusual tiredness, cough, fever, muscle or body aches, headache, feeling sick to your stomach or vomiting, diarrhea, or the loss of taste or smell.
Test right away if you have symptoms of COVID. Treatments for COVID work best early in a person’s illness. Getting tested immediately upon symptom onset can allow for treatment with monoclonal antibodies, and potentially with antiviral medications that are waiting for FDA authorization.
Stay home if you are sick or test positive for COVID. Keep from spreading the illness by staying away from people both outside and within your home when ill.
Increase ventilation. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
Wash your hands well and often. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Test to prevent spread. Consider getting tested or using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
We expect to see cases of omicron increase in the United States. Right now, it has been detected in several states. Please do what you can to keep yourself and others safe and healthy. Be well!
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor.
