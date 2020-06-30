Kudo’s to the Jefferson County Solid Waste people for a great job setting up the temporary waste disposal area for Montana City. The transition was obviously well-planned and executed rapidly. It seemed like one day we were going to the old site and the next day the new site was up and running. I was amazed they were able to keep the recycling area as well as the table to leave items for someone else to pick up.
Wouldn’t it be nice if all government worked as well as this transition? Looking forward to our new, larger area when it is done. Thank you to whoever planned this move and a huge thanks to the folks who work this site – they are always helpful and cheerful. — Nancy Cobble, Montana City
