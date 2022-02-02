The Salt Lake Tribune recently published a letter to the editor by a young Republican who stated that an overwhelming majority of young, college-age Republicans want conservative leadership on climate issues. He is a proponent of legislation that will expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure and promote clean energy technologies, like carbon capture. Access this letter at https://www.sltrib.com/opinion/letters/2022/01/19/letter-young-utah/.
Well of course young men and women are for mitigating the climate crisis. These young people will live for decades to come and do not desire breathing the smoke we all had to endure last summer. They wish to leave a better world to future generations. Apparently, the rest of us do not care so much about the world we leave our children and grandchildren. The current Republican plan to mitigate the climate crisis is a joke. Most Republicans are more interested in today’s fossil fuel profits. The Democrat plan included in Build Back Better (BBB) is a good one. However, BBB failed because crisis mitigation was tied to the Democrat social agenda. All of this tells me that politicians are more interested in maintaining the current political status quo at our expense.
Make no mistake. We are teetering on the edge of an abyss. The human-induced climate crisis is cascading beyond the point of no return. Anyone interested in discussing the crisis with me, whether you agree with me or not, just stop me when you see me around town or email me at djlepinsky@gmail.com.
