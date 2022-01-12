Jan. 6, 2021, left me with mixed emotions. On one hand I agreed with many of the people who stormed the Capitol that the 2020 election was mishandled. However, I agree with their opposition that their violent actions were unacceptable. Therefore, I decided to stand with the Boulder community on the anniversary to protest violence and destruction. I am sick and tired of the divisiveness that our country seems to thrive on. The cable news media turns every single issue into a red-versus-blue fight. It’s time we stand together for what we all know is right. Values are colorblind. Thank you to the organizers and participants of the vigil for shedding light in a bipartisan way and welcoming everyone to protest and "listening" silently to everyone’s view, even if we all don’t agree on everything.
