I wish to add my voice to all those who have expressed gratitude to the Jefferson County Health Department for their tireless efforts to keep us all safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, I have great appreciation and respect for our county health board and officer for issuing a mask directive for Jefferson County.
Thanks for keeping us safe and focused on what is important – the health and safety of all residents.
— Barb Reiter, Boulder
