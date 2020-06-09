I appreciated your editorial (“Montana is Mars, New York is Venus”) in the June 3rd Monitor. Many of us here in Jefferson County have connections to friends and family in places like New York, Boston and Chicago to name a few. It is difficult to maintain proper protocol about pandemic issues when the numbers are low, but to lose sight now of the fact that we are connected to a much larger world is something we cannot afford to do. We do live in a pretty safe place but we are still citizens of a world that seems to be more and more fraught and in need of our awareness. I really hope that our community does not write off any of the issues about racism and inequality and injustice that you spoke about and that if we keep acknowledging what we see we can find ways to act to change what we know needs changing. Thank you for keeping these issues visible. — MJ Williams, Basin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.