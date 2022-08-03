Last November, area voters approved a $12.5 million bond issue to support a much-needed renovation of Jefferson High School. The proceeds, voters were told, would pay for new classrooms and laboratories; safety, security, and accessibility enhancements; mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems upgrades; and grounds improvements.
It sounded good.
And it was, in all likelihood, too good to be true.
On July 19, school trustees decided to delay the development of a project scope that would inform requests for proposals, acknowledging the reality that likely construction costs are currently greater than the funds available.
How much greater? The bond, issued in February, actually raised $14.5 million – the $12.5 million face value and a $2.1 million premium. The premium was intentionally designed in as a sort of insurance: If costs increased, JHS would have them covered; if they didn’t, the school could apply the surplus to other projects, or return it to taxpayers.
At its July 19 meeting, though, the board learned from SMA Architects, the Helena firm that’s designing the new building, and Dick Anderson Construction Inc., the general contractor/construction manager, that the current cost estimate had soared past the original budget, and past the premium, to at least $15.4 million. That would be a 23.2% hike.
“It kind of blows your hair back,” observed Erick Wilkerson, who took over as district superintendent just in time to make the bad news public.
(And the gap probably is larger. If you add in lower-priority items like an all-weather track and a repaved parking lot, the total could be as much as $16.9 million, trustee Buster Bullock told me. Wilkerson said that's directionally accurate, although Board Chair Cami Robson cautioned, “we don’t have hard numbers yet.”)
On one level, there’s no mystery as to how this happened. “We’re in a worst-case scenario right now in terms of getting bids,” Wilkerson said.
Last September, just as JHS was taking its bond to voters, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index for new school building construction nationally stood at 180.4. Over the next nine months, it jumped 13.4%, to 204.6 in June. An increase of that order, a function of – yes, you’ve heard this before – massive supply chain dysfunction, hasn’t occurred since 2006.
Jefferson High isn’t the only one facing sticker shock. In Lake Mills, Wisconsin, school officials face a bill of at least $42 million for their new intermediate school, according to the Lake Mills Leader, up from an estimate last fall of $33 to $36 million. The Huber Heights, Ohio, school board is reevaluating its planned renovation in light of price increases that have taken the total tab to $8.6 million, up 22.8%, according to the Dayton Daily News.
So, this misery has company. But that doesn’t answer the question of why the JHS board – and taxpayers – didn’t know about the cost increases earlier. Bullock says he and other trustees asked SMA and Dick Anderson regularly about the possibility of overruns; “my bitch is, how come we didn’t know about it sooner?” Robson says: “We all kept waiting for this to happen. In the back of our minds, it was definitely a possibility.”
Dick Anderson says that the radical inflation became apparent only recently, when it tested the market with suppliers of major components such as heating systems and steel. The responses indicated much higher prices than the firm had expected. Tim Tholp, a senior project manager for Dick Anderson, says he was notified by a vendor on July 1 that prices of float glass, used for windows, would increase 40% overnight. “It’s all a function of materials,” Tholp said; labor costs appear not to have moved much.
That’s dissatisfying, of course; construction costs nationally have been increasing since the fall, and it’s unclear why that prospect wasn’t factored into project specifications described in the February bond offering. (Standard & Poors, which gave the school district an A+ rating, failed to mention the risk of higher prices in its review. SMA, for its part, referred my questions back to school and board officials, and to Dick Anderson.)
The JHS trustees, then, were left with a choice. They could start paring the project scope in an effort to bring costs back down to $14.5 million. Or they could “pump the brakes a bit,” as Robson said, and slow the process down – not so slow as to delay the formal bidding and construction, but enough to see if anything changes.
Their hope is that, over the next six months, the construction market will cool enough to bring costs back into line. “The consensus of the board,” Bullock said, “is that it’s probably not going to get much worse.”
Maybe; gas prices already are edging down, and Bullock said he’s seeing signs of slack in his excavating business. Or maybe not: Visibility into the economy’s future isn’t great at the moment. “That’s the unfortunate part,” Tholp said. “It’s all speculation.” There are a lot of moving parts, and many intermediaries between manufacturers and Jefferson High whose behavior determine prices.
So, the school board may find, come December, that costs have come back down to within its budget. Or, more likely, it may be faced with the prospect of slicing the original project scope. Wilkerson said, "we're trying to set our priorities on things that are absolute": ensuring enough quality classroom space, and supporting infrastructure, to accommodate the school's growing student population. The challenge may be about making even those core improvements fit within the budget that voters authorized.
“These are very uncharted waters,” Robson says, which is fair. And the Jefferson High trustees have, so far, appeared to navigate the choppy seas responsibly in the face of imperfect information. But ultimately, their careful stewardship may only be kicking some tough decisions down the road.
