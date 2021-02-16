In last week’s Monitor, our representative, Marta Bertoglio, had an article that I found very disturbing.
In the article, she was “excited” that House Bill 102 was at the desk of our out-of-state governor. I’ve lived in Montana all my life and I’m a responsible gun owner, but this bill has gone too far.
Will she be “excited” when someone in a bar gets shot? Will she be “excited” when someone in the bar gets shot who happened to be a bystander?
If she wants to be “excited” about someone getting shot in a bar she should go to METV and watch an episode of Gunsmoke.
— Robert Tomich, Boulder
(0) comments
