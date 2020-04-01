Five years after the Montana State Legislature voted to close the Montana Developmental Center, the June 30 deadline for expending the Boulder Development Fund (BDF) is nearly here.
Did the State’s investment in our community produce a valuable, lasting investment? In hindsight, was the collective vision for the BDF and our community 20-20?
As one of several architects of the BDF, I am writing to share my reflections on that.
A BIT OF HISTORY
The BDF process rested on the shoulders of community efforts started by interested Boulder citizens more than a decade ago. The Horizons project brought folks together to think and talk about what our future should look like. That effort and a more recent “Making Boulder’s Future Bright” effort resulted in the following vision statement:
Boulder is a strong community committed to planned growth that enhances a new economic diversity while preserving our natural beauty, clean environment and small town friendly atmosphere. Boulder is a family friendly town with an emphasis and focus toward promoting safety and healthy living and creative new learning opportunities.
Boulder has a diverse economy that builds on its natural resources and heritage while safeguarding our traditional agriculture culture. We continue to support and encourage local business and artisans while promoting value-added products.
When the legislature passed SB 411 in 2015 to close the Montana Developmental Center, the community swung into action. Boulder chose to take bold action and to rebrand itself as a non-institution city.
Under the auspices of the Jefferson Local Development Corporation (JLDC), the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee (BTAC) was created to help MDC employees and the community address the pending closure. The BTAC group of area business leaders, civic organizations, government officials and concerned citizens has met each month to hear reports on community activities and identify opportunities for collaboration.
After a citizen effort at the 2017 Legislature, the State appropriated $500,000 for a Boulder Development Fund. The citizen-led Boulder Development Fund board was appointed to oversee the expenditure of those funds.
Recommendations of BTAC and its subcommittees have gone through the BDF, city council and Montana Department of Commerce for funding approval.
The Department of Commerce also facilitated additional funding for a Boulder Downtown Master Plan, a Boulder Growth Policy Update, Subdivision Regulations and Zoning Regulations — all essential for Boulder’s economic growth and to generate additional grant funding.
THE PROJECTS
A complete description of the projects approved by the Boulder Development Fund board and the City Council was included in the Dec. 25, 2019 edition of the Boulder Monitor. While all of the projects are important, several are critical to improving the look, feel and economy of Boulder:
High-speed fiber optic internet
As we attempt to recruit businesses to Boulder, the most common question is: “Do you have reliable high-speed internet?” Several years ago, community leaders met with area internet providers about providing high speed internet to Boulder. Only Montana Internet was willing to make the investment.
With BDF dollars and with the volunteer assistance of local contractors, Montana Internet has provided a backbone fiber optic Internet service to City Hall, to the sewer treatment center and to downtown businesses. They also provide wireless high-speed internet service to numerous residences.
That sparked competition. There are now several internet service providers in Boulder providing a range of service options.
While the additional service is certainly beneficial to existing residences and businesses, its real potential value is in recruiting new employers. While we can’t yet point to companies that have seized on this, high-speed internet is a standard requirement for businesses looking to locate to a community. If it isn’t available, they go somewhere else.
Revolving Loan Fund
This $100,000 fund, which makes small, low interest loans available to existing or new businesses is intended to help improve existing businesses or to attract new ones. It exists in perpetuity. As loans are repaid, the money is returned to the fund.
So far, this is an untapped resource: No loans have been made from this fund. We think that some businesses are resisting adding new debt payments at a time when they’re already operating with thin margins. We’ll need to do some more focused marketing of the program — and hope that once a few businesses take advantage, others will see the benefits.
Branding/Logo
For Boulder to expand its tourism appeal and attract additional businesses, it must promote itself through the print, digital and broadcast media. This requires a strong marketing plan and the visual unity of a single logo. The logo has been created and adopted by the city along with an acceptable use agreement. It will appear in an ad for tourism guides and brochures set to go out this spring.
Veterans Park/City Hall Expansion/Streetscape
Initial plans contemplated a new stage for Veteran’s Hall, an overall expansion of City Hall including meeting room space, and outdoor restrooms. It also included spiffing up Main Street with historic street lights and other additions.
This has been the most frustrating and difficult project. When the initial streetscape improvement project was put out to bid, there were no bidders. To attract bidders, the project was combined with the proposed City Hall expansion. The City applied for additional grant funding for the city hall expansion, but the grant was not awarded.
As a result the project was trimmed to construct new outdoor restrooms connected to the city hall. This will make Veterans Park a more reasonable entertainment venue for attracting events to downtown Boulder. A kiosk in the park to share information about community events and services, part of the original streetscape plan, is also still in the works; until the schools shutdown, we were talking to a Jefferson High shop class about making it. And the bike racks described in the plan have been put in place.
Any funds remaining after these projects are completed will be transferred to the Revolving Loan Fund.
Façade improvement
Main Street’s appearance is a significant factor in attracting both new businesses and new residences. This project was initially intended as a 50-50 grant program to assist main street businesses with improving the exterior look of their building. When the number of applicants proved lower than we had anticipated, the grant was increased to a 100% grant to attract additional businesses. We’ve since received three applications, and we hear that two more are in the works.
Trail project
Under contract with Stahly Engineering, we are planning a trail system along the Boulder River from the bridge near the high school to the east along publicly owned property – with possibly future expansion. The conceptual plan and feasibility study will make us eligible for future implementation funding. There may also be funding to initiate construction on the trail this year. Stay tuned.
WAS IT WORTH THE INVESTMENT?
Did the BDF have value to the community? Wow, that is a question that defies a simple answer...at least from a seasoned bureaucrat such as myself.
Let’s review the basic criteria used by the BDF Board in selecting projects: potential for improving the economy of Boulder, increasing the number of jobs, enhancing the livability or visibility of the community and consistency with the master plan. Each of the projects, at face value, meets the criteria – because that is why they were selected.
However, the true value of our investment in these projects will take years to evaluate. It will take a continuing commitment to implement the projects (e.g. branding, subdivisions regulations, façade improvement, trail project) and then to determine its community impact. The community will need to continue to promote the Revolving Loan Fund and to find opportunities to expand and improve City Hall.
A second value is a by-product of the Boulder Development Fund process. Because of our affiliation with the Department of Commerce, we were afforded opportunities to develop at limited or no cost to the City: Downtown Master Plan, Growth Policy Update, Subdivision Regulations and Zoning Regulations. These are the essential building blocks of an organized, orderly, comprehensive community development program. They are the civic assets that, when appropriately implemented, are attractive to businesses and can help keep Boulder thriving. And, they were all developed with an opportunity for extensive citizen involvement. Citizens were not always involved as much as they could have been, but it is a start. We must not squander the opportunity to continue to build upon these blocks of progress.
Another valuable by-product of the Boulder Study Circles, the BTAC and the Boulder Development Fund process is, in my estimation, a sea change in the attitude of many Boulder citizens. Although citizens are still concerned about the former citizens of MDC and about the status of the Intensive Behavior Center, they are no longer the primary focal point of our discussions. We welcome Riverside, Youth Dynamics and Elkhorn Treatment Center as essential elements of our community, but we are no longer focused exclusively on being an “institution town.”
The conversations have changed to what our future will be: how can we become a recreation hub between Yellowstone and Glacier Parks, how can we focus on our natural beauty and on our natural healing alternatives? How can we make our Vision statement our reality?
The entire years-long process has changed the conversations, the dynamics, and goals of our community. Citizens are attending BTAC meetings early on Thursday mornings and City Council meetings are frequently overflowing (yes, the Mayor is entertaining!). We’ve seen volunteers spearhead many sub-committees that are making significant progress on MDC reutilization, health, marketing, client services, recreation, and other facets. Sure, they are frequently the same people at every meeting, but it is a start.
I am an optimist, and I am not alone. I sense a feeling of optimism in the community, about our community, about our future. That only comes when our citizens are empowered to help determine our future, an empowerment that arose with the BDF process. It is up to all of us to keep it going.
Anyone is welcome to attend BTAC Meetings on the first Thursday of the month at City Hall at 8 a.m. We would welcome your participation. If you have any questions, concerns or ideas, please feel free to contact me or any member of the BTAC.
Drew Dawson is Boulder City Council president and chair of the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee and the Boulder Development Fund board. Contact him at drew.dawson@gmail.com or 406-475-0037.
