I was appalled and disgusted to see the vulgar slur about Biden in the Rodeo Parade. This was the totally wrong time and place to express your thoughts.This was a fun family event.
That is not what Boulder is. Boulder is a warm, welcoming, family town. Did you even think about how many children and young adults would be there?
I do not care what your political beliefs are. If you want to display that flag in you own yard, that is your business—but not in a public parade. I think you should be ashamed of your actions. I agree with Ron Rintamaki: You owe the community a sincere apology.
