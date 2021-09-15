You may not like Joe Biden but he is our president. I may not have liked Donald Trump as president, but I didn't fly a flag or display a bumper sticker using vulgar language in front of children and adults to register my dislike. The office of the President of the United States must be respected, no matter who holds that title.
Some people seem to be digging deeper into disrespectful, hateful and vulgar rhetoric. They're digging themselves into a hole. I think Jesus called this hell.
If nothing else, please take your flags and bumper stickers down. Display them in your own home, not for all the schoolchildren to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.