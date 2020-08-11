The words, “I have the right to/not to (fill in the blank),” are being heard around the United States a lot these days. It’s true. We Americans have a multitude of rights as compared to billions around the world.
Having been out of school for quite some time (and not being a history buff), I decided to review some basic rights that we do have here, especially those that were unique to a democratic nation just feeling its way to a new path to being in a land far from its original roots.
One vital “gift” we citizens (age 18 and above) possess is that we each are granted the privilege of the right to vote. The trouble with rights is that sometimes we aren’t sure we really want them; maybe we don’t feel we know enough to make informed decisions or perhaps it’s just easier to let others carry that load. I’ve felt ill-prepared, left some lines or boxes blank and have missed some local elections, and, well, failed to do my part.
Finally, I now recognize that my right to vote is a hard-fought privilege, which many individuals shed tears and blood to attain. Just recently, our country has been saying “goodbye” to a courageous man, Representative John Lewis, whose life has been one of placing himself on a dangerous road to ensuring the right to vote for all Americans. Representative Lewis wanted so much to be part of the American experience that he was willing to die for the right to vote and participate as a member of the American citizenry.
I encourage you, whether young adults or those in middle to late years, to watch news online, listen to news reports, and consider thoughtfully when reading the paper.
Please join me in voting for the persons, beliefs and causes that you personally endorse. America is only America when we follow the footsteps and mentoring of our wise founders.
— Elaine Hundley, Ennis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.