Why is our state representative Marta Bertoglio supporting voter suppression bill HB176 which eliminates same day voter registration on Election Day? 60,000 Montanans registered and voted on Election Day over the past 15 years. Montanans have shown their support for this same day registration law when they voted to keep this law in place several years ago. Now, our elected officials support taking away this voting right from thousands of Montanans for every future election. This is voter suppression at its worst. It is a sad day in Montana when some of our disabled veterans, young and elderly voters, and Native Americans will lose their right to vote on Election Day because of this voter suppression bill soon to be law. Marta should be working to ensure every eligible Montanan has a voice in our elections, not support ways to silence voters.
— Rebecca Johnson, Montana City
