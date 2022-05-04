To the voters of Jefferson County,
We are writing to ask for your support in maintaining the Jefferson County Weed District mill levy. This levy is one that we all benefit from whether we live in an urban or rural setting. The Jefferson County Weed District is one of the leading weed districts in the state. This is in part due to all the residents’ contributions through the County Weed District levy.
Not so many years ago, our hillsides and recreational areas were yellow with toadflax and leafy spurge, and purple with knappweed. As landowners, there wasn’t a solution in sight until the Jefferson County Weed District assisted. Through the district, residents and landowners could purchase the necessary herbicides at a reasonable cost, as well as get the education necessary to safely apply them. The establishment of the Weed District enabled the citizens of Jefferson County to help each other and the county in the critical task of controlling these and other noxious weeds.
Controlling noxious weeds on private acreage as well as public areas, and education, are just two examples of how money is used by the Weed District. This war on weeds is a yearly battle. The Jefferson County Weed District levy is not a new levy, however, it needs our support to continue. This levy is a crucial component for helping county residents with the control of these invasive weeds. We urge you to vote yes for the Jefferson County Weed District levy.
