Marijuana legalization in Colorado has cost them not only in dollars, but in lives, increased crime and mental health issues. Here are the facts:
While marijuana taxes increase state revenue, one study in Colorado, conducted by the Centennial Institute, found for every dollar in marijuana revenue, $4.50 must be spent to mitigate the ensuing crime and issues. Hence, we would lose money if this passed.
Marijuana use impairs driving in a number of ways: slowing reaction time, decreasing coordination, and impairing judgment of time and distance. In Colorado and Washington state, marijuana-impaired driving fatalities have more than doubled.
It affects youth more than adults: Marijuana can be a pathway to other drugs of abuse. Four out of every 10 lifetime marijuana users will go on to use another drug in their lifetime.
The annual number of teenager (13 to 21 years old) visits to one Colorado emergency room involving cannabis-related diagnostic code for marijuana, more than quadrupled during the decade 2005-2014.
According to the American Journal of Psychiatry, marijuana use among 12 to 17 year-olds increased 4% in Colorado from 2016- 2017 to 2017- 2018. In non-legal states, use rates are significantly lower.
Marijuana, which can cause depression and suicidality, particularly in young users, was found in the toxicology screens of 200 suicide victims in the state in 2017.
Marijuana more than doubles the risk of developing opioid use disorder or initiating non-medical prescription opioid use. According to the National Academies of Science: “There is moderate evidence of a statistical association between cannabis use and the development of substance dependence and/or a substance abuse disorder for substances including alcohol, tobacco, and other illicit drugs.”
The NIH states a New Zealand study showing that regular marijuana use can reduce IQ by 8 points and may be irreversible; it also impairs memory and learning.
All of the above data shows why Montana must not follow suit and legalize marijuana. Vote NO on bill I-190.
— Sue Pasini, Boulder
