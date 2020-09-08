I’m excited to vote for Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Public Instruction this fall. Montanans are justifiably proud of our quality schools. We need a superintendent who shares that pride and will work to make our schools even better. Melissa Romano is the strong, articulate leader Montana public schools need in these tough times.
Having a superintendent who supports good education bills in the legislature … and stands up against bad ones … is important. We need a superintendent who works with other agencies and elected officials to keep the needs of our students and public schools at the forefront when decisions are made.
Teachers support Melissa because she will speak up for our students at every opportunity.
Melissa Romano is an excellent teacher, Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018. She will use her experience and passion for quality education to help Montana schools succeed at throwing open the big wide world of opportunity to all our students. Please join me in voting for Melissa Romano for Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Terry Lynn Minow, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.