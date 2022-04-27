There are four individuals running to replace Leonard Wortman as Jefferson County Commissioner and they all have good things said about them.
Leonard Wortman did an excellent job as county commissioner for quite a few years. I want to thank him for the job he did, but it leaves us with an election and a decision for a new county commissioner.
Mary Hensley has served the town of Whitehall as mayor for several terms. She is running for the County Commission and has much experience in local politics. One of Mary's main strengths is her willingness to listen. So often, politicians are more interested in what they have to say than in what they need to hear to learn. Mary will listen carefully to what you have to say and blend that with what she has been told by others, and implement what she believes is best for the county.
If Mary is elected as the new county commissioner, I am sure that she will keep the same practice of listening to her constituents in serving the county as she did in serving the town of Whitehall as mayor. When it is time to vote, I would keep that skill in mind and how she would serve the citizens of Jefferson County as commissioner.
