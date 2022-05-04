When it comes to choosing our legislator for Jefferson County, there is only one choice—Marta Bertoglio. Marta is a rural Montana native who understands our family values. As an Air Force Academy graduate, military officer and small business owner, Marta is an engaged community leader who will represent our district with dignity and civility. She will continue to move the needle in Helena in advocating for good paying jobs in our district. Conversely, her primary opponent Tim McKenrick would be an embarrassment. According to a story in the Helena Independent Record, he was charged with 10 counts of poaching and engaging in illegal hunting activities. This local legislative race is shaping up to be Marta the Patriot versus Tim the Poacher.
