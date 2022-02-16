Dan Hagerty for county commissioner. We as concerned citizens are always looking for honest, conscientious representation. We look for a commissioner who wants to be involved in public service and wants to do it truly to be a true public servant. Those public-spirited people are few and far between. Dan Hagerty is that person. Dan represented and protected all of Jefferson County for years and established a reputation as a person who really cared about the people he served and protected. Dan served for years in a dangerous and thankless job, the job of deputy sheriff, where obviously service was his main motivator.
It is my firm option that Dan will take the same positive, conscientious approach to his job as county commissioner that he did in law enforcement. If you are looking for someone who will represent all of Jefferson County equally and be a careful listener to all political points of view to get the best outcome for the county, Dan Hagerty is your candidate. Remember, all Jefferson County residents are eligible to vote for whomever they believe is the best candidate; there are no residential divisions in the county. If you care about the future of Jefferson County, I ask for your vote for Dan Hagerty!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.