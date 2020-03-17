Last week Peter Gardzina of Clancy wrote expressing dismay that his Senator, Edie McClafferty (D. Butte), voted against House Bill 130 sponsored by Rep. John Fuller (R. Kalispell) to exempt military pension income, military retirement income and survivor benefits starting at 10% exemption in tax year 2019 and capped at 50% exemption in 2023. I agree with him.
Those serving in the military protect and defend our freedom and Montana quality of life, and their families make enormous sacrifices to enable their service. As residents of our communities, veterans contribute significantly to a quality workforce, good neighbors, patriotic citizenship, stewardship of natural resources and enjoyment of our land. We all benefit when veterans choose to live in our communities.
— Jane Hamman, Clancy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.