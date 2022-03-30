Editor's note: The following letter, written by Boulder resident Joel Schreibman, contains remarks submitted as public comment on the draft master plan for "Boulder Commons" on the South Campus of the former Montana Developmental Center, which was released earlier this month. Schreibman sent this letter to the Jefferson County Commission and members of the Boulder City Council.
Dear Boulder City Council members,
I recently sent in my comments about the South Campus "Boulder Commons" master plan to the agency that prepared it. I have not had any response to my comments and concerns.
I therefore respectfully request that the City Council and the mayor, as well as Jefferson County, address the following or at least schedule a meeting to do so.
1) The Boulder Commons area exists outside of the city’s boundary; will the boundary be expanded to include it?
2) How will Boulder Commons receive water? If it will be city water, how will the costs to incorporate it into the system be funded? Will the existing taxpayers be required to fund it, thereby increasing our taxes? (Note: Many of the existing residents are on Social Security and a significant increase will be difficult.)
3) How will wastewater be dealt with? Will the city wastewater system be expanded to allow connection to Boulder Commons? Will the existing taxpayers be required to fund it, thereby increasing our taxes? (Note the same concern about tax increases for those on fixed income.)
4) Will the streets in Boulder Commons be built in accordance with the City Code? Who will be responsible for their maintenance and snow removal? Will current city equipment be sufficient to handle the needs of Boulder Commons?
5) Fire safety: Will Bull Mountain’s current equipment be sufficient to handle the additional potential volume of calls and/or be able to handle any and all building heights (hotel) proposed?
6) Educational Needs: Will the day care, elementary school and high school be able to handle any potential influx of new students that may move into the 60–95 proposed new residential units? Or will all of Jefferson County have to have tax increases to upgrade the schools?
7) Medical Emergency: Will the SCL Health clinic be able to handle the potential additional health needs that the 60–95 new residential units will bring with it? Or will a new location away from the heart of the city be required? Or will a new or secondary provider be needed?
8) Will Boulder Commons require additional sidewalks? If so, how will they be paid for and maintained? Past the High School, there are none—so, since there is no local public transportation, will school children be bussed or will it require parents to drive them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.