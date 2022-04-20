"Weapons, weapons and more weapons." That was Zelensky’s answer to the question, "What does Ukraine need?"
Weapons to bring more death and destruction to more people—this is a good thing to do? More homes destroyed, less food, less water, more people fleeing the country—all because he wants to join NATO, a military alliance designed to prevent war by building up for war?
Freedom to choose allies? Ukrainians made a choice to accept a Russian loan rather than an inferior IMF loan, and those who wanted an alliance with the EU and NATO staged a coup and took over the government. The people made the wrong choice—and were overruled by the defenders of freedom?
"Putin is evil, his war was unprovoked?" The overthrow of a democratically elected government of an ally does not count as provocation? And you know, of course, that the war in Ukraine's eastern provinces was being waged for eight years and had killed 14,000 people before Russia invaded and Zelensky declared martial law, outlawed political parties that did not align with his party, and he would not allow men between 18 and 56 to leave the country—they were conscripted and forced to fight a war that was doing no one any favors. I think the label "evil" should be applied to all participants in a war.
War is evil, it is hell on earth, fire and brimstone, weeping and wailing and the gnashing of teeth. War is the killing of women and children, and old men and young men. War destroys homes and businesses, fosters starvation and homelessness, and deeply scars those who survive. Diseases rampage! It poisons air, farmland and water. It destroys the economies of some while making weapons manufacturers rich. If the rich and powerful would stop making and selling weapons, could we discover ways to make peace with all peoples? Can we beat our swords into ploughshares and our spears into pruning hooks?
It’s long past time to end our reliance on war. How can we start? Certainly we are smart enough to find peaceful ways to make life on earth better for all. Let’s begin by ___________. (Fill in the blank with your ideas. Send them to me or the newspaper or to a politician.)
