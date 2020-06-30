This is in response to Keith Hamonds request for thoughts on current events:
Most truth is neither black nor white, but lies in the grey area. This is also true of the current demonstrations. While the news tends to exaggerate and there is bias and brutality by a some police in larger cities, they are the exception. Most police I have known are some of the best individuals there are. They do their job out of a sense of justice and concern for their community. Thousands of lives are saved daily by their actions. And they are human. They have to make split-second decisions in stressful and difficult situations.
Racism also lies in the grey area . Yes, there is prejudice - on both sides. We humans are susceptible to pride and tend to judge someone different. We are all guilty of that and need to look at our own hearts before harboring anger. And, violence never accomplished anything. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
So, the solution? A best seller Good Book says to treat others as you would like to be treated. I hope everyone in America can start doing that. — Sue Pasini, Boulder
