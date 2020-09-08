Trump gets
deal on postage
As an Independent voter for the past 40 years I have had the privilege of voting for candidates from both major parties. That’s probably why I continue to receive Republican campaign mailings, and just recently, a “personal” letter from Donald J. Trump.
What drew my attention to this particular mailing was the postage. There were only two 5 cent stamps on it.
I’m sure both parties profit from this very favorable rate. It’s less than a quarter of what the rest of us have to pay to send a basic letter.
A rough calculation on how much the Postal Service is losing on this one mailing to 50 million supporters adds up to $16 million.
We all know what our mail boxes look like during an election year so regardless of how many Americans received a letter like this; the point is that the Postal Service is losing billions of dollars on campaign mailings alone.
So if Donald Trump is truly trying to save the Postal Service, he needs to pay the same rate for his “personal” letters the rest of us pay.
Amazon and the other retailers are not the only culprits.
— Zi Kazimi, Clancy
