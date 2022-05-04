I watched the "Frontline" television special “Putin’s Road to War”. Putin does not care about the Ukrainian people or the world’s view of him, he cares only to win, at whatever cost. He is more dangerous than ever. During the program there was footage of the infamous Helsinki meeting between Trump and Putin, regarding the question about Russia interfering with our Presidential election. Trump, looking like a fool, stated that he believed Putin saying Russia did not interfere, instead of our intelligence agencies, which found that Russia indeed interfered.The smile on Putin’s face as Trump kowtowed was disgusting. Trump suggesting America would pull out of NATO only encouraged Putin. Trump must never again become president of the United States.
Ukraine must win this war or Putin will not stop Russia’s aggression and expansion. Some of our elected officials (and Fox News) need to remember which side they’re on and not enable Putin’s aggression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.