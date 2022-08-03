The purpose of this article is to provide some information for all of us to better understand Adult-Use Marijuana to improve our community and for those who chose to use marijuana to do so responsibly. First, are marijuana and cannabis the same thing? Actually, cannabis is the word used when referring to anything that is developed from the Cannabis sativa plant. Marijuana refers to anything related to the Cannabis sativa plant that contains delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or tetrahydrocannabinol or simply, THC. But really, in our culture, we use the words interchangeably.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.