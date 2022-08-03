The purpose of this article is to provide some information for all of us to better understand Adult-Use Marijuana to improve our community and for those who chose to use marijuana to do so responsibly. First, are marijuana and cannabis the same thing? Actually, cannabis is the word used when referring to anything that is developed from the Cannabis sativa plant. Marijuana refers to anything related to the Cannabis sativa plant that contains delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or tetrahydrocannabinol or simply, THC. But really, in our culture, we use the words interchangeably.
Marijuana is the third most commonly used psychoactive substance worldwide as alcohol and nicotine are first and second. In Montana, as of January 1, 2021, adults 21 and older may legally possess and use up to one ounce of marijuana. Some of the familiar reasons someone may choose to use marijuana is for the THC effects to relax, “feel good”, and/or to reduce stress, pain, anxiety, irritability, and because it is often seen as a “safe drug”. The title “safe” may have been awarded as it is unlikely that someone will die from a marijuana overdose, but it is important to understand that marijuana is not a harmless substance.
The potency of marijuana has increased substantially over the past 20 years due to purposeful growing techniques and alterations leading to more cannabis related adverse effects. Remember, THC affects the mind and body and can impact each individual differently as two people using the same amount of THC may have very different experiences. Some people may experience anxiety, fear, and feelings of panic versus the previously mentioned desired symptoms or feelings. Regular Cannabis Use can lead to mood changes seen in Persistent Depressive Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, mania, and worsening of manic symptoms in people living with bipolar disorder. Per UpToDate (an evidence-based medical source), teens who consistently use cannabis have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia as well as psychosis (when someone’s thoughts and emotions are no longer based in reality).
Did you know cannabis use disorder in adults develops in about 10% of people regularly using and up to 50% of those who are using marijuana daily? Cannabis usedisorder occurs when an individual continues using even though they are experiencing negative consequences in their daily life such as affecting quality of work. Cannabis use disorder can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe depending on the number of symptoms. In addition to impaired performance at school or work, cannabis use disorder may result in a person no longer participating in social or recreational activities that were previously enjoyed, and relationship problems may develop.
Acute cannabis intoxication includes symptoms such as a fast heart rate, changes in blood pressure, red eyes, dry mouth, slurred or slowed speech, and problems with muscle coordination. Additional symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, severe anxiety, agitation, chest pain, palpitations, and psychosis.
Severe cannabis withdrawal symptoms can occur after heavy, consistent use (daily or almost daily use over a few months) resulting in difficulty sleeping, irritability, anger, aggression, anxiety, depressed mood, abdominal pain, shaking, sweating, fever, chills, and headache.
Now for some other educational tidbits... during pregnancy, THC does cross the placenta and the fetus (unborn baby) is exposed to 10%-30% of what the mother is experiencing. Even though much more research is needed regarding marijuana use and breastfeeding, chemicals from marijuana can be passed through breast milk therefore marijuana use is discouraged. The Bertrand et al. (2018) study with a sample of 50 women found THC present in breastmilk up to 6 days after marijuana use. Cannabis Toxicity in children usually occurs after eating a cannabis food product and can result in hospitalization.
It is also illegal to drive a motorized vehicle under the influence of marijuana. The impaired judgement, coordination, reaction time, etc. after marijuana use last 12-24 hours which is much longer than the person typically feels “high” which is why driving or operating heavy machinery should be avoided. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (2020) referenced data from 2 large studies completed in Europe which found drivers with THC in their blood were 3-7 times more likely to be responsible for motor vehicle accidents when compared to drivers not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
Whew, that was a lot of information and only the tip of the iceberg! Research has shown THC does affect the mind and body and can easily be misused affecting the person using marijuana as well as others such as unborn children, breastfeeding infants, children, teens, family members, coworkers, other drivers on the road and we didn’t even look at what happens when marijuana is combined with other substances such as alcohol. There seems to be a fine line between safe marijuana use and harmful marijuana use influenced by how frequently and how much someone uses, as well as the THC potency of the marijuana used, and the individual. If you choose to use marijuana as an adult, please do so responsibly to help keep our communities safe.
Dr. Kristel Kishbaugh is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC) who serves on the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
