Happy New Year to my fellow Montanans. May it also be a sane and civil one.
The Jan. 1 issue of The Monitor (“The Lives of Jefferson County”) struck me as very unique. I found the seven stories very interesting, and was several pages through the newspaper before I realized that the stories were the essence of the issue. I was held captive by the remembrances of those I had never met.
I found myself thinking about the lives of friends, acquaintances and former coworkers who had passed away in 2019. What is often overlooked is the value of our relationships and the importance of treating others with respect, patience and forgiveness.
I hope it is something the Boulder Monitor will continue. - John Ilgenfritz, Helena
