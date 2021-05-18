Much of this issue is dedicated to honoring the young women and men who will graduate from local schools in the next month. That’s more than appropriate: This singular year and a quarter has been anything but normal for students.
They’ve bounced between instruction modes, from online to in-person to hybrid. In the near term, some kids’ performance has suffered; we’ll see about the longer-term effects.
They’ve lost many of the traditional markers of senior year: No macho volleyball (what is that, anyway?); no pep rally; no powderpuff football. Thank goodness for prom.
And they’ve been stressed out. Like, more stressed out. “There’s always this what-if,” said Jefferson High senior Harley Bailey in the roundtable discussion you’ll find starting on page seven. What if someone gets the virus? What if sports shut down? What if school goes back to virtual?
So, here’s to the Class of ’21. You deserve a good (and safe — just saying) celebration.
But let’s also toast the many, many people who got grads to the finish line. Ask nearly anyone who works at a school, and they’ll say this has been the most challenging year of their career. “For sure,” said Maria Pace, who will leave her job as superintendent and principal of Boulder Elementary School next month. “It hasn’t been easy, and people have expressed frustration and burn-out.”
Emerging research bears this out. Nationally, more than three-quarters of educators are working longer hours today than 18 months ago; 60% enjoy their job less and 59% feel insecure with their school’s health and safety precautions, according to the Horace Mann Educator Health and Well-Being Study.
A RAND Corporation survey in February found that for some teachers, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated what were already high stress levels by forcing them to work both more and in an unfamiliar remote environment, often with frequent technical problems.
In Jefferson County, as elsewhere, school administrators have had to navigate a thicket of guidelines, not always clear, from the Centers for Disease Control; and ever-changing state and county regulations. They were caught in the middle as the county Health Board feuded with the Health Supervisor. They were criticized by parents unhappy that schools closed; that their kids had to wear masks; that football games got canceled, or that they didn’t, or that they couldn’t watch their kids play.
They have had to live with the risk, every day, that one of their students or one of their staff might fall ill – and that that might trigger a cluster, and that people might die.
It’s been a long year.
So, join me in applauding the people who taught our kids. And the folks who drove students’ buses, coached their teams, figured out how to make their plays and concerts happen, cooked their lunches, took their temperatures when they felt sick, managed budgets, negotiated contracts, ran the office, made announcements, kept the computers running, cleaned everything and then cleaned it more.
Schools are complicated. It takes a lot of people to keep them going, and I hope I haven’t missed any in the list below.
Thank you to all.
Basin Elementary School: Stephanie Listoe, Jessica Makowski, Sandra Hays, Mike Jellison.
BOULDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Maria Pace, Cheryl Breker, Sarina Eckman, Britton Mann, Kayla Hecht, Stacey Peterson, Tawni Pettis, Kay Heaton, Rachel Culver, Sarah Rieder, Jeanine Fillinger, Melody Grant, Maddie Mann, Devyn Ottman, Kelly Jesk, Kessie Stausserl, Connie McCauley, Sam Heaton, Jennifer Buck, Jason Sullivan, Ronnie Wilkinson, Tim Harper, Matt Bowman, Lisa Sonsteng, Cam Warfle, Billi Taylor, Lisa Giulio, CC French, Kathleen Johnson, Geri De Fillipps, Dave Deskins, Chriss Wilkinson, Jeff Rudolph, Allysha Wilkinson, Colleen Murphy, Rochelle Hesford,Brooklyn Leary, Jered Padmos, Carol Oriet, Casey Bayes, Jari Wock, Joe Darrah, Jessica Cole, Megan Marsh, Shelby Moffett, Nicole Midtylng, Erinna Ronayne, Ashley Schools, Syrena Rose
CLANCY SCHOOL: Dave Selvig, Kendra Fanning, Jennifer Goehring, Clara Rauch-Davis, Cami Robson, Forest Kramer, Mike Igielski, Andrew Doney, Tiana McEachern, Beth Gallagher, Suzanne Peavey, Brianna Lytle, Eastin Karlin, Michelle Nelson, Clint Williams, Jessica Craft, Darla Towers, Grace Williams, Bryan Dellwo, Sarah Dowling, Kelly Cottrell, Rachel Phillips, Elaine Elbert, Krista King, , Jordyn Strack, Ryan Fetherston, Katie Murnio, Emily Linder, Anthony Connole, Deana Austria, Leslie Donahue, Tona Iwen, Lindsay Wangerin, Rylee Kelly, Meghan Mehus, Aleisa Selvig, Sheri Cronk, Kathy Igielski, Melissa Kosena, Lisa Heitt, Anna DeMars, Pat McCue, Macaul Bartruff, Chelle Walker, Christina Rogers, Karen Richter, Shauna Hance, Gina Rowland, Jolene Edwards, Sandee Badger, Coleen Noziska, Karen Marquardt, Taylor Connole, Jean Murphy, Jesse Martin, Alex Sedlock, Jonie Lee, Ryan Nelson, Jinny Jandron, Audrae Rivera, MacKenzie Iwen, Jinny Jandron, Cathy Klass, Jim Connole, Nicole Tuffield.
JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL: Aubrie Carey, Emma Heimann, Lorie Carey, Dawn Smartnick, Joe Michaud, Dan Sturdevant, Will Colletti, Kyle Lyon, Anne Jolliff, Kelsey Voeller, Mike Hesford, Cassidy Parsons, Fritz Bieler, Cody Ottman, Sarah Layng, Jane Erickson, Cathy Carey, Mary Anne McMahon, Nicole Strozewski, Matt Borman, Lisa Fjeldseth, Ester Kirsch, Jen Scott, Katie Watts, Lynnsey Williams, Clint Layng, Dave Ternes, Mike Moodry, Amy Williams, Logan Brower, Steve McCauley, Mary Williams, Wendy Schultz, Mary Drynan, Tim Norbeck, David Heimann, Mike Robbins.
MONTANA CITY SCHOOL: Nicole Antony, Colin Blaskovich, Ann Burk, Jennifer Burnett, Peggy Chamberlain, Jeanne Dorrington, Aimee Erickson, Erinne Erwin, Stacy Fessenden, Hayley Fiaseu, Cindy Flathers, Elise Fleming, Jessica Fox, Stephanie Heggen, Jamie Hildenstab, Kari Holman, Kris Kelly-Coburn, Connor Kline, Tony Kloker, Martin Kuhl, Tyler Maxwell, Ashton McLaughlin, JoRae Miedtke, Daryl Mikesell, Renae Myers, Kara Nelson, Seth O’Connell, Sheila Plant, Denise Price, Francis Reishus, McKenzie Reyant, Melanie Rindal, Emma Russell, Branna Schmidt, TJ Schwartz, Matthew Sekerak, Kalli Sharbono, Melanie Sharbono, Diane Smith, Katie Starr, Cori Trudeau, Melanie Williams.
