Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.