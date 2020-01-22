The staff of Boulder’s See ‘n Save store thanks each and every one of you for your clean, gently used donations. Over the years, these donations have resulted in funding for many valuable community projects.
Many of you probably don’t realize that all of us who work here are volunteers and receive no wages for our efforts, thus all profit from the store is used for the benefit of the community.
Unfortunately, our space is limited, so we cannot accept large items such as tires, furniture, beds, mattresses, etc.
We thank you for your understanding. - See n’ Save staff
