On Jan. 6 I was part of a group that gathered in Boulder for a Silent Vigil for Peace and Civility.
My beliefs on that topic arise largely from my three-plus decades as a journalist. I believe most folks who go into public service—whether at the municipal, county, state or national level—do so because they think they can contribute to the benefit of the community. In general, they want to hear from the public and respond in a meaningful way.
My career allowed me to see how often the public failed to show up to provide input until it was very late in the process. Too often people would then approach public officials with anger. Too often that would result in frustrations by the public officials who heard only the anger and never got to the real root of the problem.
It is my deep and long-held belief that peaceful, civil, productive communication is essential to successful governance. Listening honestly and thinking about what is said is critical from all sides of any public debate.
Throughout my career I worked hard to encourage the public to be involved in decisions, making sure public officials provided adequate notice, thanking them for their efforts when they weighed the issues fairly, and calling them out, sometimes in court, when they fell short.
Boulder, Jefferson County, Montana and the U.S. are all communities I hold dear and I hope to always do my best to participate as a responsible citizen, acting with peace and civility.
I was pleased recently by comments from Montana’s former Governor Marc Racicot as he addressed the Montana Taxpayers Association. According to a Helena Independent Record report by Phil Drake published Dec. 15, Racicot warned that our republic is at risk.
He said, "A people who cannot talk or listen to each other, who do not respect each other, who will not sincerely consider the thoughts of each other, who do not trust each other and who cannot reason with each other, cannot long live in freedom."
He went on to say, "I am calling hopefully for return to simple timeless and enduring values: presuming the best of each other, listening in good faith before acting or responding, exuding magnanimity and self-correcting our own mistakes."
Racicot added, "I’m suggesting that we focus on caring and listening to each other, gathering the facts before we make up our minds and then actually fixing our society’s problems."
That is timely advice for all of us as we enter a new year.
Jan Anderson is a resident of Boulder and a former editor and publisher of The Monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.