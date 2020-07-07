It was with dismay that I read the article in last week’s Monitor about the tension between our county health department and county commissioners regarding COVID-19 protocols. Granted this virus is new to everyone, and, human nature being what it is, our first response is most likely going to be denial. But facts are facts: in the past two weeks, U.S. infection rates have risen 90%. Montana’s cases are spiking after relatively low cases due to our governor’s quick initial shutdown. COVID has claimed the lives of over half a million Americans. Why aren’t we doing everything we can to ensure we protect our most vulnerable? Since when did caring for others become something to argue about?
In the face of this lethal and debilitating disease, we know only a few things work: wear a mask, practice social distancing, do not gather in large groups. This is the advice of the CDC, our government agency charged with public health. These are people who have spent their careers in medicine and epidemiology. Their recommendations are fact-based, not opinion. Why don’t we listen?
And yet, we don’t. There are only two or three grocery stores in Helena that require masks. I see ATVs lined up on the weekend at our local bars. I’ve heard of people attending weddings and parties. And now there is talk of hosting a rodeo that might draw a thousand people or more!
It seems to me that this is not the time to turn on each other but to each consider what we can do to make sure we, and everyone around us, is safe, and to have that talk with your neighbors and your family. Montanans have always been proud of our willingness to help others. Now’s the time when we need it the most.
— Melissa Kwasny, Jefferson City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.