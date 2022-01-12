Dear Boulder recycling community,
Thank you, Jefferson County Commissioners, for continuing to support residents' efforts to recycle. Here are some things that we the people can do in the New Year. No boxes in the paper recycle bin. No plastic bags in the aluminum can bin. Do not put your corrugated boxes in the dumpster—instead, flatten them and recycle them! Save your clean 1 and 2 plastics for recycling opportunities. Show and tell your neighbors where the transfer station is, so they too can recycle. Look on the internet to find other recycling opportunities. Let's reduce our garbage quota by increasing our recycling quota!
