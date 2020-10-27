Many of you know we have a daughter-in-law in the Boulder community know we have a daughter-in-law from China and that her mother is suffering from bone cancer. Lily lives in Saudi Arabia. She wants very badly to go to China to see her mother. There is no longer a direct flight to her parents hometown (Urumqi in northwest China). She will have to be tested before she gets on the plane. She will have to be tested when she gets off the plane in Chengdu, southwest China. She will be quarantined in a hotel which she will pay for, for two weeks in Chengdu. She will be tested before she gets on the plane. She will be tested when she gets off. She will be quarantined in a hotel which she will pay for, for two weeks in Urumqi. It will be one month from the time she leaves her home and her family before she can be with her mother and father in China.
Four months ago when the city of Urumqi (1.5 million people) had four diagnosed COVID-19 cases, the Chinese government shut down the city and people over 65 were not allowed out of their homes. Food was brought to them. China reports only 349 new cases in the last 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Think about this, Americans!
—Connie Grenz, Boulder
