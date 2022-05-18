As election/voting time comes upon us again, I encourage everyone to get informed and get out and vote! Voting is an important privilege and way to participate in our community. Another way we participate is by our tax contributions. As frustrating as it is to see how much it costs to survive these days, we are faced with making choices on mill levies in June. For your consideration is the Weed District Mill Levy.
The weed control levy has been working. Keep it going
- Sarah Salsbury, Whitetail Valley
-
-
- 0
Over most of my life I have been learning about land management. Noxious weeds have been an arch enemy of mine ever since my dad taught me what they looked like! I have also watched counties like Lake and Missoula become completely overtaken by noxious weeds. The loss of native grasses and plants negatively impact food for wildlife and domestic animals. Having a community that is educated and proactive in helping prevent the spread of these weeds is key to their management. Every summer we spend hours upon hours spraying noxious weeds. We are covering not only private land, but public land and county roads as well. With increased traffic there is a guaranteed increase in weed pressure. I have been buying chemical through the county for many years. It has been beneficial to have some of the cost absorbed by this taxpayer money. So I thank you! I take pleasure in making a small dent in the noxious weed problem in our area.
We have a great county and with continued dedication by all of us we will stay that way! Please consider voting yes for the continued financial support for noxious weed management and education through this mill levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.