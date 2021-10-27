Veterans Day is a tribute to American veterans—a special day to remember and to honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans—including 1,268 living in Jefferson County and 85,350 in Montana, whose number of veterans per population ranks third among the 50 states.
There are not enough ways to say thank you to each and every veteran for their service and sacrifices, and for those of their families. But Veterans Day is one important marker of our gratitude. It originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Nov. 11 became a national holiday in 1938 and President Dwight Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954. Most traditional services and parades begin at 11 a.m. because the "11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918 was the moment of the World War I ceasefire on the Western Front of Europe.
Veterans Day 2021 is unique because it marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb is considered the most hallowed grave at Arlington, America’s most sacred military cemetery, and bears the inscription “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to god.” That ceremony was presided over by President Warren G. Harding; Crow Nation Chief Alek-Chea-Ahoosh ("Plenty Coups”) of Pryor, Montana, representing all American Indians; and other government, military and international dignitaries.
At the dedication, Chief Plenty Coups gave a short speech in his native tongue in honor of the soldier and the occasion. He placed upon the tomb his war-bonnet and coup stick, which today remain there in a display case, saying, “I feel it is an honor to the red man that he takes part in this great event, because it shows that the thousands of Indians who fought in the great war are appreciated by the white man. I am glad to represent all the Indians of the United States in placing on the grave of this noble warrior this coups stick and war bonnet, every feather of which represents a deed of valor by my race. I hope that the Great Spirit will grant that these noble warriors have not given up their lives in vain and that there will be peace to all men hereafter. This is the Indians’ hope and prayer.”
In September, Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) led a delegation from other Montana chapters, in partnership with DAR chapters from Spokane and joined by chapter representatives from Wyoming and Idaho, in cooperation with the Crow Nation and the superintendent of Chief Plenty Coups State Park, to install and dedicate a Never Forget Garden at the statue of Chief Plenty Coups. The state park, in Pryor, is a National Historic Landmark. Members of the National Society DAR are installing hundreds of such gardens across America this fall to honor generations after generations of veterans who have served our country.
And at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, a Never Forget Garden will be dedicated at the graves of four unknown soldiers in the East Helena Cemetery at 410 North Montana Ave. Oro Fino Chapter DAR will sponsor the event with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010. Commander Jeff Schepp and East Helena Mayor James Schell will address participants, followed by keynote speaker retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, of Helena. Everyone is welcome. The annual East Helena Veterans Day Parade on Main Street will follow at 11 a.m.
World War I, or The Great War, as it was known then, took some 8.5 million soldiers from 1914 to 1918 and ravaged the landscape of Western Europe. There, on the torn-up battlefields, red poppies grew wild. In spring of 1915, Lt. Col. John McCrae was serving in the Canadian Army as brigade surgeon for an Allied artillery unit. He had seen enough suffering as a surgeon in his field brigade dressing station to last a lifetime—and while sitting on the back of an ambulance watching the poppies blow, he wrote:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Although McCrae tossed the poem away, a fellow officer retrieved it and sent it to England, where Punch magazine published it on Dec. 8, 1915. "In Flanders Fields" remains one of the most memorable war poems ever written. For me, the subtitle could be “The torch; be yours to hold it high.”
So, on Nov. 11 we wear poppies, attend ceremonies and parades, and remember the torch of freedom that is ours to hold high. No matter how young or how old, we contribute what we can to our communities. We proudly wear the flag of the United States of America and try to be good citizens, preserving our heritage of independence and honoring our veterans this day and every day. As always, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning.
